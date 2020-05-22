Wilma Stinnett Wilma Louise Stinnett, 94, of Swansea, Illinois passed away of natural causes at 6:27 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5th at St. Paul's Nursing home in Belleville. She was born in Sedgewickville, Bollinger County, Missouri on January 27, 1926. Bollinger County was founded in 1799 by George Frederick Bollinger and Wilma was very proud of her heritage. Peceding her in death was her mother, Sadie Ellen Bollinger Wittram, her first husband, John Smith, her second husband, Robert Stinnett, her baby sister, Elsie (Virginia (Ginny) McCutchen Rainey, who was adopted at six months old. Wilma never forgot her and through the curiosity of a niece, her sister's three daughters were located. Wilma was blessed to have spent the last three years getting to know them and to hear about her sister's life. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Christine Campo; her grandchildren, Debbie (Bob) Myers, Craig (Pam) Campo, David (Angie) Campo, Terry Campo and Todd (Theresa) Campo as well as 9 great grandchildren and 11 great, great grandchildren. Wilma is also survived by her sister-in-law, Judy Stinett, and her nieces, Jean Agee, Kathy Rainey Bussman, Alice Alujaba, Kathryn Melton, Kristine Brooks, Carole Raley and Brenda Hale. Wilma worked at the St. Louis Ballpark Stadium Club for approximately 25 years as a server. Her Coworkers jokingly called her Rosie the Riveter as she worked at Mc Donald Aircraft during WWII. Wilma loved her Cardinals, fried chicken dinners, and her dog, a constant companion, Rose, Who she took to see Santa at the Belleville Square for their annual Christmas picture. A special thanks to her grandson, Terry, who was her caregiver the past ten years. Memorials in Wilma's honor may be made to Family Hospice of Belleville Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/ valhalla-gaerdner-holten. Service: Private family visitation and funeral will be held at Valhalla-Gardens and burial will follow. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and posted.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 22, 2020.