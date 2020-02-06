|
Wilma Joy Stone Wilma Joy Stone, nee Woodcock, 81, of Freeburg, IL, born August 23, 1938, in rural Missouri, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Memorial East Hospital, Shiloh, IL. Wilma Joy was a member of O'Fallon Assembly of God. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Thomas Herbert and Mandy Belle, nee Lashley, Woodcock; three brothers, Herbert (Ressie Mae) Woodcock, Thomas Herbert Woodcock, Jr., and Emerson in infancy; two sisters, Betty Jo (Raymond) Baer and Lucille in infancy; and a niece, Barbara Kay Green. Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Gerald "Jerry" Keith Stone, whom she married on October 17, 1958; two sons, Keith "Tony" Anthony (Kimberly) Stone and Kirt Alan (Julie) Stone; a daughter, Kim Anita (Mel) Woodruff; eight grandchildren, Melissa (Joshua) Cruise, Elizabeth Potts, Matthew Stone, Jeffrey (Maryann) Stone, Logan Stone, Lucas Stone, Michael (Elizabeth) Otten, and Brittney (Dann) Berkel; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Edward E. (Arlene) Woodcock and Charlie C. (Lillian) Woodcock; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Donald Andreasen officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020