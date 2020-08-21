Wilmer Harre

HARRE - Wilmer W. Harre, 87 of Nashville, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Wilmer W. Harre, 87 of Nashville, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Friends may call from 9-11am on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Nashville. A private family funeral service will follow. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military rites accorded by the American Legion Post #110. Styninger Funeral Home in Nashville is in charge of arrangements.



