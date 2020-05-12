Wilmer Steinheimer Wilmer W. Steinheimer, 99, of Lenzburg, IL; born on September 25, 1920 in Fayetteville Township, IL; passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home. Wilmer was a farmer. He graduated from the Pleasant Ridge School. Wilmer was a member of Holy Ghost United Church of Christ in Darmstadt, IL where he served on numerous committees through the years. He was a member of the Progressive Grange and served on numerous boards in the farm community. He enjoyed the farm life. At the age of 13 he started farming the family's land and became the farmer he is known to be today. He worked with great passion and influenced many people over the years. He led by example. Experienced so much history. He started farming with horse drawn equipment and moved on to the modern tractor. He retired from full time farming at the age of 80 but was still engaged in the farm operation. Above all Wilmer was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Lillian E. Steinheimer whom he married on April 10, 1948 at St. John United Church of Christ in New Athens, IL., and who passed away on August 21, 2017, Parents Moritz and Lena, nee Petri. An infant son, Dennis. Four sisters, Luetta, Norine, Birdell, and Marilyn. He is survived by five sons; Wilmer Steinheimer, Jr. of Lenzburg, IL; Steven Steinheimer of Washington, D.C.; Randal (Deborah) Steinheimer of Aurora, IL; Jeffrey (Jennifer) Steinheimer of Godfrey, IL; Craig Steinheimer of Springfield, IL. His grandchildren; Nathan (Carolyn) Steinheimer of Vernon Hills, IL; Sasha Steinheimer of Godfrey, IL; Two great grandchildren; Stella and Jack Steinheimer of Buffalo Grove, IL. Two sisters-in-law; Violet Schrader of Park Hills, MO and Sharon Schopfer of Sycamore, IL He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holy Ghost United Church of Christ at 2806 Weilmuenster Rd., Lenzburg, IL 62255 or to Darmstadt Memorial Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Services: Due to restrictions that are in place during the coronavirus pandemic private services are scheduled. A celebration of Mr. Steinheimer's life will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 12, 2020.