|
|
Wincel Don Tomlinson Wincel Tomlinson USN, SLMPD, LCSW, age 72, passed away on March 31, 2019. He is survived by his son, Wincel Jr. (Cheryl); daughter, Sharon (Chris) Davis; grandchildren, Ashley, Wincel III, Aarionna and Chandler Davis, and his companion, Mary Carpenter. He loved them all deeply and he was loved in return. Service: Memorial Service will be held at the Archway Memorial Chapel 111 Taylor Rd. Hazelwood, MO on Thursday April 11, 2019 from 2-4 pm. Arrangements by Archway Memorial Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019