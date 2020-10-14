Winnie Davis
May 15, 1938 - October 11, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Winnie P. Davis, 82, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Belleville Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Winnie was born May 15, 1938 in Big Sandy, TN to Paul and Buel (Lowery) VanHuss.
Winnie was preceded in death by her parents.
She married Fred R. Davis Jr. in 1959; he preceded her in death on May 1, 2019. Together, they shared 60 wonderful years of marriage.
Surviving are her children, Fred R. Davis, III, Paul Davis, Pamela Richman, Elizabeth Robinson, and Kristi (Robert) Cates; her grandchildren, Adam (Alicia), Summer, Christopher (Lindsey), Lindsay (Bret), Tyler (Connie), Zachary, Cody, Joshua, Taylor, and Paige; her 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Loretta (Floyd "Pepper") Touchette and many other relatives and friends.
Winnie worked and retired as a manger and bookkeeper for Centreville Township.
She was a St. Clair County board member, alongside Fred. Fred served as a Precinct Committeemen, but it was often joked that Winnie earned that title for all the hard work she put in of Fred's behalf. She was also a member of the Business and Professional Women's Foundation for many years. She loved to travel with her family and friends. She cherished the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren. She loved to read, crochet, cross-stitch and play crossword puzzles. Winnie will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorials are appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association
. Condolences may be expressed at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com
.
A visitation for Winnie will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N Illinois St., Fairview Heights, IL 62208. The number of friends and family attending the service will be limited, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family requests that guests log onto Lake View Memorial Garden and Funeral Home Facebook page around 2:00 P.M. to view the funeral live.
In keeping with CDC guidelines social distancing and the wearing of masks will be required for guests in attendance.