Winnie Davis
1938 - 2020
Winnie Davis
May 15, 1938 - October 11, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Winnie P. Davis, 82, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Belleville Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Winnie was born May 15, 1938 in Big Sandy, TN to Paul and Buel (Lowery) VanHuss.
Winnie was preceded in death by her parents.
She married Fred R. Davis Jr. in 1959; he preceded her in death on May 1, 2019. Together, they shared 60 wonderful years of marriage.
Surviving are her children, Fred R. Davis, III, Paul Davis, Pamela Richman, Elizabeth Robinson, and Kristi (Robert) Cates; her grandchildren, Adam (Alicia), Summer, Christopher (Lindsey), Lindsay (Bret), Tyler (Connie), Zachary, Cody, Joshua, Taylor, and Paige; her 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Loretta (Floyd "Pepper") Touchette and many other relatives and friends.
Winnie worked and retired as a manger and bookkeeper for Centreville Township.
She was a St. Clair County board member, alongside Fred. Fred served as a Precinct Committeemen, but it was often joked that Winnie earned that title for all the hard work she put in of Fred's behalf. She was also a member of the Business and Professional Women's Foundation for many years. She loved to travel with her family and friends. She cherished the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren. She loved to read, crochet, cross-stitch and play crossword puzzles. Winnie will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorials are appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com.
A visitation for Winnie will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N Illinois St., Fairview Heights, IL 62208. The number of friends and family attending the service will be limited, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family requests that guests log onto Lake View Memorial Garden and Funeral Home Facebook page around 2:00 P.M. to view the funeral live.
In keeping with CDC guidelines social distancing and the wearing of masks will be required for guests in attendance.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
OCT
15
Service
02:00 PM
Lake View Memorial Garden and Funeral Home Facebook page
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
6182337200
Memories & Condolences
October 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. A sweetheart of a woman she truly was. RIP Winnie
Ray & Eliene Herderhorst
Friend
October 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
James & Tiffany Clay
Friend
October 13, 2020
Winnie was the sweetest lady. She always smiled. Kristi and Bob I know you will miss her deeply. You have so many great memories!! Winnie say Hi to Rita for me. I love you.
Linda Cates
Friend
October 13, 2020
Kristi Bob Paige
I am so sorry for your loss
I am so happy you all got to make such great memories
I will miss seeing her at the salon
It always made my heart happy to see what a good and loving daughter you are
and thank you for sharing your adventures with all of us
Hugs and prayers at this time
Dolores
Dolores
Coworker
