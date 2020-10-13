1/1
Wylma M. Wachtel
1936 - 2020
October 10, 2020
Hecker, Illinois - Wylma M. Wachtel, nee Huntington, 84, of Hecker, IL, died October 10, 2020, surrounded by her daughters and husband, in Hecker, IL. She was born April 30, 1936, in Kansas City, KS.
She is survived by her husband Delmar A. Wachtel; children Cathi (Brian) Schmieg and Janet (Bob) Hayes; grandchildren Cody (Justin) Rohlfing, Autumn (fiance Nate Ruebke) Gleich, Jonathon (Jess) Hayes, Tyler (fiance Kayla) Hayes, and Matthew Hayes; great grandchildren Trey Rohlfing, Breck Rohlfing, and Oaklee Ruebke; and one surviving brother Robert Huntington of Jefferson, CO.
Wylma is preceded in death by her brothers and sister Leroy Huntington, Vrigil H. Huntington, Lindy Huntington, Charles Huntington, Darrel Huntington, Boyd Huntington, and Darlene Thomas; and son-in-law Mikel Gleich.
She was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Church - Hecker, IL, Blessed Virgin Alter Sodality, St. Augustines Quilters, past officer of Sodality, past Extraordinary Minister of Church, St. Augustine's Church Choir, Hecker Community Center for many years, and Stand Chairman of Kirchenfest and indoor bingo. Her life was dedicated to her family and her community of Hecker. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her world.
As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to:
St. Augustine Church - Hecker, IL or Masses
Visitation: 4 PM to 8 PM Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home 8 AM until 9:15 AM Thursday at Quernheim Funeral Home
Funeral Mass: 10 AM Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church in Hecker, IL, Father Linus Umoren C.M.
Interment at St. Augustine Cemetery in Hecker, IL


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Quernheim Funeral Home
OCT
15
Visitation
08:00 - 09:15 AM
Quernheim Funeral Home
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Augustine of Canterbury Church in Hecker
Funeral services provided by
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
(618) 939-6121
