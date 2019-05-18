Yvonne Henson Yvonne K. Henson, 64 years of Festus, MO. formerly of IL, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Festus Manor in Festus, MO. She was born April 7, 1955 in Red Bud, IL. Yvonne was a conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad. She enjoyed playing horseshoes, Bowling and Cardinal baseball Surviving are her daughter, Jennifer (Kevin) Crist, two grandchildren, Ellis Scott and Katelyn Pulcher, her mother, Ellavee Pulcher, nee Rice, her four sisters, Jane (Leroy) Washausen, Charlotte (Don) Mehrtens, Diane Pulcher and Rhonda Little, her brother, Sherman Dean (Suzanna) Pulcher, she is also survived by nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Henson, her son, Christopher Scott Pulcher, her sister, Joyce Wright and her father, Sherman Pulcher. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the family. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL., Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL., with pastor Darrell Weber, officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Columbia, IL. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Millstadt, IL.

