Yvonne M. Johnson Yvonne Johnson, nee Smith, 82, of Ste. Genevieve, MO, formerly of Cahokia, IL, born August 14, 1936 in St. Louis, MO, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in Ste. Genevieve, MO. She was a member of Cahokia Park United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church of Ste. Genevieve,the United Methodist Women and the Metro East Community Chorale. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leaton W. Johnson Jr.; her parents, Arthur and Beulah, nee Jackson, Smith; a daughter, Sandra Etchason; three grandsons, Craig Lehr, Scott and Denny Etchason; and three brothers. Surviving are her daughters, Deborah (Kevin) Nagel of St. Charles, MO, Rebecca (Bruce) McLaughlin of Highland, IL, Brenda (Steve) Lehr of Albers, IL,and Joy (Don) Kamp of Ste. Genevieve, MO; 13 grandchildren, Wendy (Chris), Ashley (Mark), Laurie (Duane), Colin (Lauren), Ian (Ashley), Kara (Bobby), Kristopher, Chelsea (Jacob), Cindy, Jessica (Craig), Greg (Tiffany), Haley (Daniel), Aubrey; 22 great grandchildren. She was a dear sister-in- law, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at St. Genevieve Care Center for the care and support that they gave. Memorials may be made to the or Mercy Jefferson Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at www.braunfh.com. Visitation: Will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Braun Family Funeral Home Columbia, Illinois. Service: Will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, March 4, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend John Annable officiating. Entombment will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory Belleville, Illinois



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 1, 2019