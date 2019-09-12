Home

Yvonne M. Jones Mrs. Yvonne Marie Jones, 73, passed Saturday, September 7, 2019. She leaves to cherish in her memory: her devoted husband, Gardner L. Jones, Sr.; five children, Tammy O'Neil Phinnesse (Richard), Yvonne Jones Elsaw (Shauntez), Gardner L. Jones, Jr. (Christina), Frederick Jones (Tracy), Garrett Jones (Lolita); two sisters, Lois Jackson (Carl), Darla Brewer, fourteen grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren Visitation: 9:30-10:25am. on Friday, 13, 2019 at Officer Funeral Home P.C., 2114 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Illinois. Service: A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 10:30am, Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, Missouri at 12:45pm
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019
