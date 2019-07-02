|
Zelma Botkin Zelma E. Botkin, nee Osborn, 85, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Wednesday, October 18, 1933, in Denmark, AR, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Zelma worked as a meat wrapper for National Foods. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Botkin; sons, Stephen Wayne Botkin and Robert Botkin Jr.; parents, Aubrey and Sylvia Opal, nee Carwile, Osborn; brothers, Bill Osborn and Murell Osborn; sister, Alta Burcham. Surviving are her children, Cheryl (Thomas) Smith of Collinsville, IL, Donald (Petra) Botkin of Fairview Heights, IL; brother, Ronald (Cathy) Osborn, sisters; Velta Futrell and Pat (Mike) Todd; 6 grandchildren, Charity (Aaron) Wrigley, Andrea (Ben) Fairchild, Justin Botkin, Calvin (Lauren) Botkin, Christopher Botkin, Emily Botkin-Jenkins, (Josh Jenkins), 9 great-grandchildren, and 15 dear nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL and B.J.C. Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 1:00 - 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Fairview Heights, IL, with Dr. Jim Kerr officiating. Interment will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 2, 2019