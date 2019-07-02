Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Fairview Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Fairview Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zelma Botkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zelma E. Botkin


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zelma E. Botkin Obituary
Zelma Botkin Zelma E. Botkin, nee Osborn, 85, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Wednesday, October 18, 1933, in Denmark, AR, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Zelma worked as a meat wrapper for National Foods. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Botkin; sons, Stephen Wayne Botkin and Robert Botkin Jr.; parents, Aubrey and Sylvia Opal, nee Carwile, Osborn; brothers, Bill Osborn and Murell Osborn; sister, Alta Burcham. Surviving are her children, Cheryl (Thomas) Smith of Collinsville, IL, Donald (Petra) Botkin of Fairview Heights, IL; brother, Ronald (Cathy) Osborn, sisters; Velta Futrell and Pat (Mike) Todd; 6 grandchildren, Charity (Aaron) Wrigley, Andrea (Ben) Fairchild, Justin Botkin, Calvin (Lauren) Botkin, Christopher Botkin, Emily Botkin-Jenkins, (Josh Jenkins), 9 great-grandchildren, and 15 dear nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL and B.J.C. Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 1:00 - 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Fairview Heights, IL, with Dr. Jim Kerr officiating. Interment will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurrus Funeral Home
Download Now