Zerelda Hagan Zerelda "Dolly" Hagan went to her eternal rest on Thursday, August 8 at the Heritage at the Colonnade in O'Fallon, IL. Dolly was born January 3, 1928 in St. Louis, MO. During her lifetime, Dolly was the bookkeeper for the family dry cleaning business, bank secretary, and secretary for Normandy School District in St. Louis County, which was her favorite job. She was an active member of Bellefontaine Neighbors United Methodist Church in St. Louis and then Shiloh United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Dolly was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Emma (nee Springmeyer) Kamp; first husband, Gene Garofalo; second husband, Charles M. Hagan; siblings, Milton and Elaine (nee Schaefer) Springmeyer. Dolly is survived by her children, Vic (John) Garofalo Marsh, Michael W. Garofalo, and Ric S. (Karen) Garofalo of Plano, TX; grandchildren, Joshua (Sonya) Marsh, Caleb (Courtney) Marsh, Anthony (Lauren) Garofalo, Lauren (Ryan Parker) Garofalo, and David Eschenfelder; and great-grandchildren, Keenan, Charlie, Nick, and Miranda Marsh, J.R. and Enzo Marsh, Brooklyn, Brayden, and Breanna Cardona, and Baby G, coming soon. The family of Mrs. Hagan wishes to thank members of Shiloh UMC for their faithful visits and members of O'Fallon UMC and Skyline Church for providing services for residents. We are forever grateful to the staff of the Heritage for their loving and gentle care of her both during her final years and her transition. Memorials may be made to at or Shiloh United Methodist Church at 210 S. Main Street, Shiloh, IL 62269. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Service: A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 10, 2019
