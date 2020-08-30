1/2
Zoe Ann Braner
1929 - 2020
Zoe Braner Zoe Ann Braner, nee Winkler, 91, of Belleville, IL, born January 29, 1929, in Alton, IL, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at her home, Cedarhurst of Shiloh, Shiloh, IL. Zoe was a graduate of Washington University School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse and retired from St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Belleville, IL. She was a past-president of the St. Clair County Legal Auxiliary. Zoe was an active member of both St. Peter's Cathedral and the Cursillo Group at church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Paul F. Braner, Sr. whom she married on July 14, 1951, and who died on July 3, 2004; her parents, Irby and Jewell, nee Hutchins, Winkler; three sisters, Harriet Winkler, Nancy Kitson, and Jan Lentz; and two brothers, Irby Winkler and William Winkler. Surviving are a son, Paul (Mary) Braner of Millstadt, IL; two daughters, Ann (Daniel) Boaz of Belleville, IL, and Mary (Bryan) Rembold of Blue Springs, MO; eight grandchildren, Victoria and Nicole Braner, Lauren (Nicholas) Williams, Allison (fiancé Matthew Gonzalez) Boaz, Kelli (Jay) Lord, Zoe (Robert) Brown, Madeline (Jordan) Courington, and Grace Rembold; a great-granddaughter, Vera Brown; two sisters, Sally Darnell and Jewell (Robert) Williford; a sister-in-law, Diane (David) Wahlbrink; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Cathedral of St. Peter, Heartland Hospice, or to the Poor Clare Monastery. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. It was Mrs. Braner's wish that her body be donated to Saint Louis University School of Medicine. Funeral: A memorial mass will be held at a later date.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
