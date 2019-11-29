Adaline Eva Litz

Obituary
Adaline E. Litz, age 80, of Bellingham, WA, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 in Bellingham. She is survived by her husband Charles of 64 years; her children Donna (Murray), Chuck (April) and Lynne (Judy); five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Adaline’s family would like to thank the staff for the loving care she received at St. Frances Extended Health Care. At her request there will be no formal services. Memorials may be made to St. Francis Extended Health Care. You may share your memories of Adaline at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 29, 2019
