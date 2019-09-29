Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adam Frederick Weeks. View Sign Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459 Send Flowers Obituary

Adam Frederick Weeks passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the age of 40. Adam was born in Bellingham and lived for most of his life in Ferndale. He graduated from Ferndale High School in 1997. He had worked for Ferndale Haggen and later for UPS Border Brokerage in Blaine. Adam had many challenges in life, both physical and emotional but he was determined to overcome them and he never gave up. He was kind and was always concerned about those who were less fortunate. Adam would do small acts of kindness when he saw someone in need. He was very interested in and knowledgeable about politics. He was also a big sports fan and loved the Seahawks. Adam loved playing basketball, until he was not able to physically. He was also a great video game player, as well as a very good poker player. Adam loved his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Gregory Weeks, his grandmother, Alice Wirth and his grandfather, Harold Weeks. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Weeks (Brian Alexander), brother, Thomas Weeks (Jenny), sister, Anne Sherwood (Jeremiah), nieces and nephews, Thomas, Bishop and Miah Sherwood and Tanner and Alice Weeks. He is also survived by his grandmother, Jean Weeks and his grandfather, Don Wirth as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Adam was very appreciative of everyone who helped him in the last few years, family, friends and medical staff. A special thanks to Adam’s neighbor for her help and kindness to him at the end. We will dearly miss Adam but know he is now with his family in Heaven and is free of pain. One day we will all be with him again. One of Adam’s neighbors told us, “There needs to be more Adams in the world”, which is as nice a tribute as we could ever ask for. A family memorial will be held for Adam at a later date. Donations may be made to the or a in memory of Adam. Please share your thoughts and memories of Adam online,

