Adam Robert Zuehlke

Service Information
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA
98225
(360)-734-1717
Obituary
Adam R. Zuehlke, former resident of Bellingham, WA, son of Nancy Lincoln-Weaver, passed away suddenly on July 10, 2019 in Everett, WA. The Rosary will be prayed Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 following the 6:00 pm mass at the Church of the Assumption. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 25th at the church with a reception following. Burial will be at Bayview Cemetery. View Adam’s complete obituary and share your memories of Adam at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 21, 2019
