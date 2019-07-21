Adam R. Zuehlke, former resident of Bellingham, WA, son of Nancy Lincoln-Weaver, passed away suddenly on July 10, 2019 in Everett, WA. The Rosary will be prayed Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 following the 6:00 pm mass at the Church of the Assumption. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 25th at the church with a reception following. Burial will be at Bayview Cemetery. View Adam’s complete obituary and share your memories of Adam at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 21, 2019