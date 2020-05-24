Adria E. Van Boven, age 50, passed away on May 13, 2020. She was raised in Bellingham by Bill and Roberta Ripley. She was employed by TOP for 32 years. She had a heart of gold and was loved by her family and her TOP family. Adria will be sorely missed and she will forever have a lasting impact on all of us. She had a passion for cats and was an avid animal lover. She has found peace and happiness in heaven with her beloved husband Loren who preceded her in death. She is surrounded by angels and God’s love. She is survived by her parents, sister and brother-in-law, and three fur babies. Due to COVID 19, a private graveside service will be held. Memorials may be made in Adria’s name to the Whatcom Humane Society. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 24, 2020.