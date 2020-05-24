Adria E. VanBoven
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Adria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adria E. Van Boven, age 50, passed away on May 13, 2020. She was raised in Bellingham by Bill and Roberta Ripley. She was employed by TOP for 32 years. She had a heart of gold and was loved by her family and her TOP family. Adria will be sorely missed and she will forever have a lasting impact on all of us. She had a passion for cats and was an avid animal lover. She has found peace and happiness in heaven with her beloved husband Loren who preceded her in death. She is surrounded by angels and God’s love. She is survived by her parents, sister and brother-in-law, and three fur babies. Due to COVID 19, a private graveside service will be held. Memorials may be made in Adria’s name to the Whatcom Humane Society. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved