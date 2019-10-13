Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adrietta M. Smits. View Sign Service Information GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 (360)-354-4428 Send Flowers Obituary

Adrietta Marie Smits passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 with her family by her side at the Christian Health Care Center. She was born on April 16, 1928 in Volga, South Dakota to Gerrit and Adrianna Vermeulen. She was the second of 10 children. She is survived by her four children, James (Shelly) Smits, Marilyn Kaiser, Eugene (Shelly) Smits, and Barry (April) Smits. She is also survive by brothers James (Sylvia) and Casey Vermeulen, and sisters Gert Tjoelker and Elaine Tierney (Vince), 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. Adriana was preceded by her husband James, son-in-law Richard Kaiser, brothers Gerrit, Anthony and Garrett “Bud” Vermeulen and sisters Margie Taber and Cora Stremler. The Vermeulen family moved to the Lynden area in 1929 and eventually settled on a small farm on W. Main St. Adriana graduated from Lynden Christian School on Grover Street. From there she spent time working at Van Zanten Bulb Farm and helped her mother nurture her young siblings. In 1944 she met James Smits and they were married in 1945. They moved to Bellflower, California where Jim hauled green feed to local dairies. After two years they returned to Washington and farmed in the Everson area before moving to a dairy farm on the Enterprise Road north of Ferndale in 1949. In 1971 the new house on the Matz road was built where the Smits lived until 2000 when dad passed away. Mom moved into her new home in Homestead about 2004 and then Meadow Greens for five years before the Christian Health Care Center. She also frequently helped out on the family farm milking cows, weeding, stringing and picking beans, moving irrigation pipes, growing a garden and canning fruits and vegetables. She excelled at baking pies, cakes, and cookies and oh yes, Olie Bollen! Adriana (known as “Adie”) worked for many years at Dick‘s Garden Center in Ferndale which later became DeLancey‘s Garden Center. During mom‘s last week we took our 13 pound Yorky to see her. She was having a particularly bad day. Then she saw the little dog and immediately broke into a huge smile as she petted Ginger. Her whole mood was change for the rest of the day. That was the last time I saw mom smile. And now pain-free, without a doubt we all know she is smiling down on us today! The family wishes to thank the caregivers at the Christian Health Care Center and Whatcom Hospice for their wonderful care and gentle touch with Mom. You are invited to join the family and friends for Visitation on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home. A Graveside Committal will take place at 10:15 a.m. in Monumenta Cemetery followed by a Memorial service on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church, Lynden. Memorials are suggested to Lynden Christian Schools, 417 Lyncs Drive Lynden, WA 98264. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

