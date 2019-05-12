Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Philip Stanchi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alan went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a valiant 18 year fight with neuroendocrine carcinoid cancer. Alan was born in Oceanside, New York to parents Dr. Eugene Achilles Stanchi and Lorraine Haziel (Thompson) Stanchi. Alan was a member of Disabled American Veterans, Vietnam Veterans in Canada, Vietnam Veterans of America, Pointman Ministries, Allied Arts of Whatcom County, Band of Brothers, and his Cancer support Art Group. He enjoyed bike riding, painting, woodworking, creating copper jewelry, artwork with the grandkids, and reading his Bible. Alan loved the Lord, his family, his friends, and learning new things. Alan was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Eugene and Donald. He is survived by his wife Janet, brother Ken (Sue) Stanchi, nephew Don (Danielle) Stanchi, daughters Kathryn (David) Morelli, Lisa (Chilwin Cheng) Buckley, sons Eugene (Michelle) Stanchi, Ian (Darryl) Colvin, 6 grandchildren Levi & Jack Morelli, River & Kai Cheng, Ollie & Beth Colvin. A memorial service will be held May 16 at 2 pm at Christ the King Church, 4173 Meridian St. Bellingham. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rivers Pals www.bcchf.ca/riverspals to help research anaphylactic allergies in children. View Alan's art and full obituary on his website www.beholderart.simdif.com Published in Bellingham Herald on May 12, 2019

