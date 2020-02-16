Aleda loved life and lived it her way. Born in Peace River, Alberta, she was a gifted with a friendly, carefree, positive, social spirit. She was adaptable, attending 13 schools in 12 years. She majored in art at the University of Washington and was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. After marrying Leigh Rabel in 1955, she spent 2 joyful years in Japan, where Leigh was stationed in the U.S. Navy. They moved to Mercer Island in 1957 where they started a family. They later divorced in 1978. The life accomplishment that gave her the most pride was raising her three girls. She was a devoted, loving and fun mother as well as grandmother. In 1986, Aleda fulfilled her dream of living by the water at Gooseberry Point, Bellingham with a view of the San Juan Islands. She worked at the Whatcom Children’s Museum for 13 years, sharing craft projects with her grandchildren. The people that will miss her the most are her daughters Heather (David) Niemi, Laurel (Todd) Rabel-Waltier, Alison (Tom) Walsh; brother, Terry (Sandy) Agnew; half sisters Brenda Beckstrom and Sherry Agnew; step sister Joan Wright; nephews Robert Zoffel, Mark (Ellen) Zoffel, Clint (Lisa) Mead, David and Matthew Beckstrom, Rory (Allison) Lamb and her grandchildren Savannah, Sierra and Ian. She is preceded in death by her sister Coreen Zoffel, cousins Colin McCallum and Sharon Mead; nephews Cort Mead and Daniel Lamb. Aleda loved to entertain and was famous for her summer party. A celebration of life will be held at her home June 27, 2020... “Until the ice runs out.”
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 16, 2020