Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM St. John United Methodist Church 1801 O'Malley Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Aleen Fison, 96, died peacefully in Auburn, WA, on October 20, 2019, with family at her side. Aleen was born November 26, 1922, in Van Buren, MO, to Ottis and Nova Boxx. Aleen graduated from high school in 1941 and moved to Kansas City where she met married David Fison on July 31, 1943. In 1949, David decided to become a minister, and Aleen began her lifelong career as a minister's wife. During World War II, Aleen’s parents, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles moved from Van Buren to the Lynden, WA area and established berry farms. For more than 60 years Aleen was usually at her family’s farm on the West Pole Road in Lynden during the peak of the berry picking season. David and Aleen moved to Alaska in 1960 as Methodist missionaries. In 1969, at the age of 47, Aleen graduated from University of Alaska Fairbanks. Aleen taught adult education, home economics and health before retiring in 1987. In 2017, David and Aleen moved to Auburn, WA. In 2018, David and Aleen celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. Aleen was preceded in death by her husband David, who died in January 2019, son David K. Fison Jr., who died at the age of four in 1955. Aleen is survived by children Susan Fison, Deborah Chang Craft (Wayne), and David James Fison (Heidi) all of Anchorage, as well as son Paul Fison (Sherril) of Tacoma, WA, and Jayne Mason (Michael) of Enumclaw, WA. Aleen is also survived by eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Aleen was buried at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ferndale, WA, next to her husband David. Her memorial service can be viewed at:

Aleen Fison, 96, died peacefully in Auburn, WA, on October 20, 2019, with family at her side. Aleen was born November 26, 1922, in Van Buren, MO, to Ottis and Nova Boxx. Aleen graduated from high school in 1941 and moved to Kansas City where she met married David Fison on July 31, 1943. In 1949, David decided to become a minister, and Aleen began her lifelong career as a minister's wife. During World War II, Aleen’s parents, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles moved from Van Buren to the Lynden, WA area and established berry farms. For more than 60 years Aleen was usually at her family’s farm on the West Pole Road in Lynden during the peak of the berry picking season. David and Aleen moved to Alaska in 1960 as Methodist missionaries. In 1969, at the age of 47, Aleen graduated from University of Alaska Fairbanks. Aleen taught adult education, home economics and health before retiring in 1987. In 2017, David and Aleen moved to Auburn, WA. In 2018, David and Aleen celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. Aleen was preceded in death by her husband David, who died in January 2019, son David K. Fison Jr., who died at the age of four in 1955. Aleen is survived by children Susan Fison, Deborah Chang Craft (Wayne), and David James Fison (Heidi) all of Anchorage, as well as son Paul Fison (Sherril) of Tacoma, WA, and Jayne Mason (Michael) of Enumclaw, WA. Aleen is also survived by eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Aleen was buried at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ferndale, WA, next to her husband David. Her memorial service can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKFrnoYVwLQ A more detailed obituary can be viewed at https://www.weeksfuneralhomes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close