Alene "Wanda" Stearns
1930 - 2020
July 6, 1930 - November 7, 2020
Lynden, Washington - Alene "Wanda" Stearns, age 90, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Wanda was born on July 6, 1930 to parents Virgil and Eliza (Anderson) Means in Arizona. She was a 1948 graduate from Franklin High School in Boise, Idaho and continued a life time of education through classes at local community colleges.
Wanda married Ron Stearns in Spokane, Washington and together they had two children. They were later divorced.
Wanda worked as a bookkeeper and later was a receptionist at the Sunshine Gardens Health and Rehabilitation until her retirement.
She attended Nooksack Valley Baptist Church helping as a senior Coordinator and wedding receptions. Wanda later called Trinity Bible Church her home church.
She enjoyed scrapbooking, and was known for her wonderful dinner rolls and pies. She was proud of her beautiful handmade draperies.
Wanda is survived by children Jonathan (Anna) of Woodinville and Ronda (John) Lohrer of Nooksack; grandchildren Josh Lohrer, Ben (Talysa) Lohrer, Jacob Stearns, Cara Stearns, and Bethany (Joey) Ackerson; great grandchildren Lily Lohrer and Maycee, Madyn, and Dax Lohrer, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by parents Virgil and Annie Means, brother Fred Means, and grandson Kristopher Bo Lohrer.
You are invited to Wanda's memorial service at Gillies Funeral Home on Friday November 13 at 2 p.m. A private graveside service preceded in Nooksack Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.


Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Gillies Funeral Home
