Alfred Gilbert Cowell, 89, passed away at home on Wednesday December 18, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Blaine, WA on July 14, 1930 to Agnes (Prendergast) and Elzie Cowell. He spent most of his childhood working on the family farm. On December 23, 1948 he married Bernice Adele Cowell. After a few years, Alfred, Bernice and their son Claude moved to the Mount Vernon area where they farmed. They finally settled and built their home on the Lundvall Dairy in Mount Vernon, WA where Alfred managed the farm. Alfred enjoyed being with his family and friends. He loved them all very much. He is survived by his two Granddaughters, Jodi (Cowell) Prender and Holly (Cowell) Harris and husband Jason; his Great Grandson Joshua Harris; his 3 Great granddaughters, Krystle (Scanlan) Wright and husband Jake, Cherie Nichole Prender and husband Eli Swanson, and Jordyn Harris; his 2 Great-great Grandchildren Taylor and Koehn Swanson; his daughter-in-law Cora (Cowell) Barnes and husband Dale; his sister Mildred Lange and many nieces, nephews and close friends that were like family to him. He was preceded in death by his wife Bernice, his son Claude, his parents, and two brothers. A graveside funeral service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, 5977 Northwest Dr., Ferndale, WA on Friday January 3, 2020 at 1:00, where he will be put to rest next to his wife. Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 1, 2020

