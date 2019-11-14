Guest Book View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

Alfred L. Emmons married to Margie Jean Merryman for 71 years passed on November 9, 2019. Survived by Margie, son Henry, daughter Diane and son-in-law James Larsen as well as grandchildren Steve Larsen, Eric and Julia Larsen and Jenny Larsen. Al was great grandfather (GG Owl) to Nicholas Larsen, Riley Larsen, James Larsen, May Larsen and Abigail Larsen. Al was born February 3, 1929 in Tulsa Oklahoma. He was an enrolled, voting member of the Cherokee Nation. Al moved with his parents to Richland WA and graduated from Columbia High School in 1947. He worked in the Hanford areas and for General Electric with whom he transferred to San Jose, CA in 1966. Al returned to a Washington state in 1969 to administer the Personnel office for Intalco Aluminum Company in Ferndale WA, retiring from Intalco in 1987 and returning to the Tri-Cities in 1998. Al will be remembered as dignified, circumspect, deliberate and determined. He will be missed dearly by those who had the pleasure of his quiet solid adherence. He was very much appreciated and loved as a son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. May he Rest In Peace. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

