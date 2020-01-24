Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Nyholm Larsen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alfred Nyholm Larsen (1919 - 2020) Alfred N. Larsen passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 at the age of 100 surrounded by his family in Bellingham. He had resided at the Spring Creek Retirement and Assisted Living Community since 2012 where he made many new friends and enjoyed all of the entertainment provided. A native of Junction City, Oregon and one of six siblings, Al lived much of his life in Washington State. He attended Grandview College, Iowa, the University of Oregon, and the University of Washington where he earned an MBA. Al earned the rank of Second Lieutenant and was a veteran of the United States Navy during the second world war—serving in the continental U.S., U.K., and throughout Asia. He also served in the Navy Reserves for 20 years. He worked for the Governor’s Council on Aging in Washington State before moving with his wife Cecelia and family to Washington, DC in 1969 to work as Directors of the Volunteer in Service to America (VISTA) and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). The RSVP program was recognized with an award from President Ronald Reagan at the White House in 1981. For these distinguished accomplishments and contributions to the nation Al was honored in The Congressional Record by Second District Representative Rick Larsen (no relation) on April 3, 2018. Al worked for many years on behalf of the Nature Conservancy in Virginia, before retiring to Port Ludlow where he and Cecelia enjoyed hiking, volunteering at the Olympic Music Festival, and being active in their community. On July 18, 2019 over 80 friends and family gathered in Bellingham to pay tribute to Al’s life and longevity on his 100th birthday. He was preceded in death by beloved his wife of 65 years, and is survived by two sisters, his children Fred, Tory, Ingrid, and Kristine Larsen and their spouses, six grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Alfred left us with many cherished memories of his optimism and forward thinking in life. Even at 100 he still wished to remain as independent and active as possible. No services are planned as his Centennial Birthday was the best last tribute.

