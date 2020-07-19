Alice Dusenberry

Alice Marie Dusenberry (nee Morgan) passed suddenly and unexpectedly in her Lynden, WA home on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at age 73. Alice was born on December 5, 1946, in Paterson, NJ, to parents James and Helen and grew up in Hawthorne, NJ, with her younger brother Edward. She married her high school sweetheart, George, on December 4, 1965, in Hawthorne, NJ, while he was home on leave from the U.S. Army. Shortly after their wedding, George was posted to Fort Hood, Texas, where they took up residence in base housing. On January 2, 1967, Alice gave birth to George Junior, and a few months later they returned to Hawthorne, NJ and lived with her mom for a short time before renting their first apartment. Alice and George bought their first home in Hewitt, NJ, in early 1973 along the eastern shore of Greenwood Lake. In 1980, they moved to a home in the lakeside neighbourhood of Awosting. Soon after, Alice began pursuing her college education at Ramapo College while working in the banking industry and graduated in the spring of 1987 with her Bachelor of Science degree, and later, her M.B.A. at William Paterson University. During her career, Alice worked with numerous organizations in many capacities: Avon sales and school cafeteria while her son George was of pre-school and elementary school age. Later, she worked with First National Bank of New Jersey. Alice’s career goals changed after graduation, and she began working in the technology sector, focusing on payment processing systems and writing service and support documentation. She was employed with J.B.S. & Associates, Casio, Geoffrey Industries, Sharp, but finally found her ‘home’ at U.P.S., where she remained until she retired in 2009. In her spare time, she gardened, painted, and donated time and energy to the West Milford League of Women Voters. In 2010, following Alice’s retirement from UPS, she and George moved to Lynden in 2010 to be closer to George Jr. and his growing family, with granddaughter Victoria being born in 2009. Alice became involved with the Friends of the Library in Lynden, and both she and George joined the North County Christ the King Church. Alice continued her community service work with the Friends of the Lynden Library and greeting congregants before worship. Sadly, George’s health took a turn in November 2012, just after the birth of their second granddaughter, Isabelle, and he passed in May 2014. May 2014 was a double punch for Alice as her brother also passed a few short weeks before George. After George’s passing, Alice gave more of her time to community service and church groups, including Single Sisters, League of Women Voters, Friend of the Lynden Library, and her weekly bible studies with the ladies group at Hope Lutheran Church. Alice also took the time to travel around the U.S. including a cruise to Alaska and taking up photography. Several of her photos placed in the annual Whatcom County Fair photography contest. She also found a real interest in genealogy, proving that the Morgan family descended from a veteran of the American Revolution, thereby gaining her family admittance to the Daughters (and Sons) of the American Revolution (D.A.R). D.A.R. soon became her driving passion, second only to her love for her granddaughters, and she involved herself with the various programs and educational opportunities D.A.R. offered, with their most recent project being work with Lydia Place (www.lydiaplace.org
), a Bellingham non-profit providing a comprehensive list of services to families and individuals experiencing homelessness. Alice is survived by her son, George, his partner Michelle and her beloved granddaughters Victoria and Isabelle of North Vancouver, BC. She also leaves behind her dear friends Diane and Rob Mitchell of Blaine, WA. Viewing will be Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 2 pm to 4 pm at Gillies Funeral Home, Lynden, WA 98264. Service and Interment will be Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10 am, at Moles Greenacres Memorial Park, 5700 Northwest Dr, Ferndale, WA 98248. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made any of the following; Lydia Place in Bellingham, Whatcom Hospice Foundation, Friends of Fischer House Puget Sound or Lynden Food Bank. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.