Our loving mother Alice Louise (Wiggins) Joy went to be with the Lord at 6:45am, December 17, 2019 at her home at Shuksan Health Care in Bellingham, WA. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Wesley Joy and son Wesley Allan Joy. She is survived by son Dan (Diane) Joy, daughter Maridell (Albert) Vandenhaak, daughter Barbara Heinrichs and son Mike (Maribeth) Joy; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Ferndale, WA. A memorial service will be Saturday, December 21, at 11:00am at First Baptist Church, 5759 Vista Drive, Ferndale. Please visit the online guest book at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 19, 2019