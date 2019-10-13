Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice M. Vasconcelos. View Sign Service Information GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 (360)-354-4428 Memorial service 11:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Vasconcelos, age 71 of Custer, Washington, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham, Washington. She had a unique ability to see the good in people and had a loving forgiving nature. Alice was born February 13, 1948 to parents Edward and Alice (Cunha) Goddu of Fall River Massachusetts. Alice graduated from BMC Durfee High School. She worked mainly in retail before getting married. Alice married Fernando “Fred” Vasconcelos July 4th 1970 at Saint Ann’s Catholic Church in Fall River. When Fred and Alice started their family she became a full time homemaker enjoying her two boys David and Daniel. Alice loved to knit, cook, listen to music and write poems about family life. She enjoyed gardening and her pets. In June 2001, the pair moved to Custer. They were members of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, Lynden. She enjoyed volunteering in the church’s food booth at the Threshing Bee, knitting, and making pies and cookies for various events. She had a deep love for her extended family. Alice always remembered to send cards for holidays and birthdays to her family. Alice is survived by her husband Fernando “Fred” Vasconcelos, sons David (Carol Moses) Vasconcelos of Massachusetts and Daniel (Shannon and grandchildren Grayson, Zachary) Vasconcelos of Massachusetts. She will be greatly missed by her sister Kathleen (Michael) Casper and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Alice is preceded in death by her parents and sister Carole Murphy. You are invited for her Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Gillies Funeral Home, 202 Front St., Lynden. The urn will be sent back to Massachusetts to be placed in the family plot. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

