Alice Marie Johnson, age 92, of Deming passed away at her home surrounded by her family Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. She was born July 5, 1926 in Grogan, Minnesota to parents Oscar Albert and Lula (Benson) Sorensen. A graveside service will be held Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, 11:00 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Everson followed by a 1:00 PM, Memorial service at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5782 Lawrence Road, Everson, WA 98247 with Pastor Leslie Mahraun officiating. Please share your thoughts and memories of Alice online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 8, 2019