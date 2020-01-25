Alice O’Leary, age 89, passed away in Everett, WA on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born July 9, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY. She married her loving husband John O’Leary on November 15, 1952 in Brooklyn. John passed away in 1997. Alice was a well-liked school teacher for many years. She was an active volunteer for the League of Women Voters and the Red Cross. Alice was a passionate reader who read throughout her life. In 1988 Alice and John moved from New York State to Whatcom County be closer to their family. A cancer survivor since the early 1970s, she faced any subsequent health concern directly, with fierce determination. Alice will be dearly missed. She is survived by her son John O’Leary, daughter Diane Smith and her husband Robert. A graveside service will be held at Hopewell Cemetery, at the northeast corner of Hopewell Rd. and Oat Cole Rd. in Everson on Tuesday, January 28th at 2 PM. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 25, 2020