Alita Walton died peacefully at Whatcom Hospice with her daughter at her side. Alita lived a life of loving struggle during which she singlehandedly provided for her only child Shari Walton of Eugene, Oregon. Alita was gracious and kind and will be missed everyday by everyone who knew her. Alita was a loving mother, incredible support and best friend to her daughter. Alita taught meditation and spirituality classes and passed into the next phase of existence knowing that this earthly plane is only one realm and that moving into the next is a welcome and joyous celebration. Services are planned for October 27 at Unity Spiritual Center. Instead of flowers, please donate generously to a charity that benefits homeless families, in Alita's kind and thoughtful name.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 25, 2019