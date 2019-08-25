Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alita Marie Walton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alita Walton died peacefully at Whatcom Hospice with her daughter at her side. Alita lived a life of loving struggle during which she singlehandedly provided for her only child Shari Walton of Eugene, Oregon. Alita was gracious and kind and will be missed everyday by everyone who knew her. Alita was a loving mother, incredible support and best friend to her daughter. Alita taught meditation and spirituality classes and passed into the next phase of existence knowing that this earthly plane is only one realm and that moving into the next is a welcome and joyous celebration. Services are planned for October 27 at Unity Spiritual Center. Instead of flowers, please donate generously to a charity that benefits homeless families, in Alita's kind and thoughtful name.

Alita Walton died peacefully at Whatcom Hospice with her daughter at her side. Alita lived a life of loving struggle during which she singlehandedly provided for her only child Shari Walton of Eugene, Oregon. Alita was gracious and kind and will be missed everyday by everyone who knew her. Alita was a loving mother, incredible support and best friend to her daughter. Alita taught meditation and spirituality classes and passed into the next phase of existence knowing that this earthly plane is only one realm and that moving into the next is a welcome and joyous celebration. Services are planned for October 27 at Unity Spiritual Center. Instead of flowers, please donate generously to a charity that benefits homeless families, in Alita's kind and thoughtful name. Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close