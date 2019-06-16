Allen Andreas Pedersen was born to Andreas and Marie Pedersen, in Bellingham, WA on October 27, 1942 and passed on June 8, 2019. Allen married his best friend and classmate, Linda Mae Miller on September 8, 1961 in Bellingham WA. He raised his three children with a gentle hand and a strong work ethic as he shared his love of sports, reading & music. Allen simply adored his grandchildren. Allen was a business owner at the Chelan Red Apple Market after nearly 20 years at Brown & Cole, Inc. and most recently Town & Country Markets. He was President of Washington State Food Dealers and active in Rotary and the local community. Allen was honored as a recipient of the Paul Harris Award. Allen is survived by his wife, Linda; his sons Rick and Mike Pedersen; his daughter Tammy Kaneshige; his grandchildren Liliana Kaneshige, Nathan and Alexandra Pedersen and Brian and Sam Ruck; his brother, Irwin Pedersen and 16 nieces & nephews; He is preceded in death by his parents. Allen was a kind and gentle man, with a deep love of family and tradition. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life for Allen at the Alaska Ferry Terminal at 1pm on Saturday, June 22nd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Please share your memories of Allen at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 16, 2019