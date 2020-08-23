Alvin Glen, age 89, passed away peacefully at Whatcom Hospice House, on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Al was born on February 25, 1931 in Bellingham, WA to Harley and Violet (Doolittle) Glen. Al was married to Aileen Lowman for over 40 wonderful years before her passing in 2018. Al loved spending time in the outdoors, fishing, camping and boating. He was a passionate football and baseball fan and watched every Mariners game he could. Al’s family will dearly miss him, and his wonderful stories of his adventures. He was predeceased by his wife Aileen, son Dirk Glen, and Aileen’s son Michael Harry Lowmon. Al is survived by his children Deborah (Steve) Harrison, David Glen and Dale (Linda) Glen, step-children William (Pat) Lowmon, Aileen (Monte) Walton, John (Susie) Lowmon, Teresa Williams, Donna (Scott) Thompson, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at Bayview Cemetery on Thursday, August 27th at 12 noon. Share your memories at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
.