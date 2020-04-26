Alvin “Mick” Beatty was born in Salem, Oregon to Clyde and Shirley (Carpenter) Beatty. He and his now wife, Myra “Dee”, kissed for the first time in Kindergarten which kept the magic alive. They were married forty years later and the magic was still going! They both graduated from Sehome High School in 1968. We truly loved each other, life was always good when we were together. Mick enjoyed watching car racing and spending his evenings at the Skagit Speedway. Mick is survived by his wife, Dee (Patterson) Beatty; son, Christopher Beatty; and daughter-in-law Shanna Beatty. He will be laid to rest at Greenacres Memorial Park. Please share your memories of Mick at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 26, 2020