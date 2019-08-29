Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amelia Evins Bethke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Amelia Evins Bethke, 31 years old, died suddenly at Lake Crescent, WA on August 15. She was in her element: swimming on a sunny afternoon crystal clear blue water s at the base of the Olympic Mountains with a friend. Amelia was defined by her connection with the natural world.She loved the mountains, forests, and water and made her life in these places. As a result, environmental awareness and conservation were strong elements in all aspects of her work and play. She had countless rich experiences and adventures and always left a small footprint. She married her soulmate, Kristian Tollefson, two years ago. Together they lived aboard their sailboat in Squalicum Harbor and explored the San Juan Islands and Canadian waters extensively. Amelia was a dedicated long distance trail runner. She gave back to her discipline applying quiet, steady leadership and skilled craftsmanship to her work with trail crews throughout Washington. While employed with Whatcom County Parks, Amelia helped to build the popular Chantrelle Trail and was working on it's extension. In the recent past, shows employed by Washington Trails Association as a Crew Leader. Despite the physical demands of her career, she regularly commuted by bicycle. Amelia was a Bellingham native; she attended Larrabee Elementary School, Fairhaven Middle School, and Sehome High School. She earned a B.S. in Biology from Santa Clara University. Amelia's life touched everyone who knew her with Grace, Beauty, Humor and Love. Left behind are her beloved husband Kristian Tollefson, parents Emme(E.V.) and Scott Bethke, grandmother Sally Bishop, several aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends. There will be a Memorial Celebration on September 21 in the Bellwether Ballroom at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Seadoc Society, 942 Deer Harbor Rd., Eastsound ,WA 98245.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close