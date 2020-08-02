Analise Kathrine Sund passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 33, by the side of her loving partner, Cleveland Harris II and her beloved cat, Aaliyah, in Bellingham, WA. She was the oldest of three children born to Gretchen and Mikko Sund and a caring sister to her younger siblings, Nicholas and Olivia. She was a fiery spirit, whose creativity and commitment to her work were rivaled only by her love and loyalty to her family and friends. Analise will be fondly remembered for her sense of style and her love for cooking, crafting, and dancing. She cared deeply for all creatures great and small and had the best sense of humor. Analise touched many lives throughout her short life and her loss is great. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary Ann "Cookie Grandma" & Richard Norton and Kirsti "Mummi" & Karl Sund. Analise will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Tacoma, WA.



