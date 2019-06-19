Andre Reginald Revey Jr II., age 26, of Lummi, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Grants Pass, Oregon. He was born on January 10, 1993, in Bellingham, WA to Andre and Leslye Revey. He graduated from Lummi High School. Andre was caring, giving and had a big heart. He will be remembered for being nonjudgmental, having a million-dollar smile, eyes that would light up a room and giving unconditional love. His favorite activities included hunting, fishing and sports. Most of all he loved spending time with his daughter Halley. He is survived by his daughter Halley Revey; father Andre Revey Sr.; mother Leslye Revey; sisters Erica Revey, Jaysonha Revey, Nickolasa Revey and LA Keysha Revey; brothers Raven Borsey and Free Borsey. Andre is preceded in death by his grandma Emily Wilson-Borsey; grandpa’s Valentino Revey and Edward C. Borsey Sr; uncle Eugene Phair Jr. and aunt Ardith Phair. A prayer service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 20, at 10:00am. Both services will be held at the Wexliem Community Building. Please visit the online guest book at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 19, 2019