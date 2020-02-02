Andrew Chase Backus

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Chase Backus.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Andrew Chase Backus died in Bellingham, WA on January 22, 2020 from complications of lung cancer. He is survived by Christine Lilly Backus of Bellingham, his wife of 53 years. He is also survived by his sister, Leslie Claire Backus, and brother-in-law, Greg Cassidy of Silver Spring, Maryland and his nieces, Alisha and Hema Sarang-Sieminski and their children, Thendral, Kavyn and Suriyan Devi of Sharon, MA. A memorial service is planned for February 15 at 2 pm at the Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship, 1207 Ellsworth, Bellingham 98225. Gifts in his honor can be directed to the fellowship at the address above.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.