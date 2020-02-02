Andrew Chase Backus died in Bellingham, WA on January 22, 2020 from complications of lung cancer. He is survived by Christine Lilly Backus of Bellingham, his wife of 53 years. He is also survived by his sister, Leslie Claire Backus, and brother-in-law, Greg Cassidy of Silver Spring, Maryland and his nieces, Alisha and Hema Sarang-Sieminski and their children, Thendral, Kavyn and Suriyan Devi of Sharon, MA. A memorial service is planned for February 15 at 2 pm at the Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship, 1207 Ellsworth, Bellingham 98225. Gifts in his honor can be directed to the fellowship at the address above.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 2, 2020