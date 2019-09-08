Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Lynn (Knowles) Sorensen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lynn, 81, of Abbotsford, B.C. went peacefully home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Lynn was born in Bellingham, WA to Delbert and Ellen. She was a talented artist and lived an adventurous life. She had a variety of occupations from truck driving to teaching portrait art to making jam. However, her most precious titles were mother, grandmother, sister, and loving daughter. Her life was dedicated to God and her family. Her love of helping others was well known by all who knew her. She was very generous and supported several organizations. Her playful sense of humor, love of games, and boisterous laughter will be missed by all. She is survived by her five children Eric Sloan, Corby Sloan, Melody Sloan, Ellaina Cope (Sloan), and Sharleen Wilson (Sloan), her brother Brett Lane (Noma), her niece Britt, and a large and much-loved brood of grand and great grandchildren. She leaves behind numerous extended family members and many loving friends as well. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Christ the King Community Church 4173 Meridian St. Bellingham, WA 98226. (Pies are welcome for the celebration.) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lighthouse Mission/Agape Home.

Lynn, 81, of Abbotsford, B.C. went peacefully home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Lynn was born in Bellingham, WA to Delbert and Ellen. She was a talented artist and lived an adventurous life. She had a variety of occupations from truck driving to teaching portrait art to making jam. However, her most precious titles were mother, grandmother, sister, and loving daughter. Her life was dedicated to God and her family. Her love of helping others was well known by all who knew her. She was very generous and supported several organizations. Her playful sense of humor, love of games, and boisterous laughter will be missed by all. She is survived by her five children Eric Sloan, Corby Sloan, Melody Sloan, Ellaina Cope (Sloan), and Sharleen Wilson (Sloan), her brother Brett Lane (Noma), her niece Britt, and a large and much-loved brood of grand and great grandchildren. She leaves behind numerous extended family members and many loving friends as well. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Christ the King Community Church 4173 Meridian St. Bellingham, WA 98226. (Pies are welcome for the celebration.) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lighthouse Mission/Agape Home. Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close