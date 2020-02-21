Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Keizer. View Sign Service Information GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 (360)-354-4428 Send Flowers Obituary

Anna (Valk) Keizer passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 86 after a lengthy time battling the debilitating disease of Dementia. Anna was born on October 7, 1933 to Sjoerd and Elisabeta (Damstra) Valk in Vrouwen Prachie, Friesland, Holland. Anna was 15 when her mother, who she cared for, passed away after an extended illness and then helped care for her dad and younger brother as the other brothers and sisters were already married and had families of their own. She lived through WWII, which was a difficult and poor time for her family. In 1953 Anna a long with her future husband Kor Keizer, immigrated by taking the ship from Holland, then train across country to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada where she lived with her sister Henke’s family and worked as a housekeeper for others while Kor lived with a sponsoring family and worked on a mink farm. On December 19, 1954 Anna and Kor were married in Edmonton, Alberta and lived in a chicken coop as their first home. Anna was a home maker and together they had 3 children born in Edmonton, Jerry, George, and Liz and immigrated to the US moving to Artesia, California where they had one more child, Annette, and where the family became US citizens. Seven years later they moved to Lynden, WA, where they became dairy farmers. Anna was always busy feeding calves, caring for her beautiful gardens, she had quite a green thumb, she kept a clean home, and always had cookies and tea ready for after school snack before us kids did chores in the barn. Together Anna and Kor enjoyed many trips back to Holland to see their families along with many camping and fishing trips in their motorhome. Anna was an avid knitter making sweaters for her grandchildren when they were younger and kept all of our feet warm with new slippers and later dishcloths, also known as dookies, made for every Christmas gift. She also enjoyed painting ceramics and paint by number pictures. She attended “The Knitting Group” with other Dutch ladies who knitted lap blankets for Cascade Home and to sell at the fundraiser bazaars. Anna also enjoyed attending church rotating with her daughters at First Christian Reformed Church and Faith Community Church. Anna is survived by her children Jerry (Nelva), George (Sherry), Liz (Wes) Vander Pol, and Annette (Ed) Kooistra; her grandchildren Janel, George, Becky, Jennifer, Melissa, Amanda, Joel, Jon, Erin, Daniel and their spouses; along with 26 great grandchildren and many relatives in Holland and Canada. Anna is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Kor, in 2016, grandson Jason in 2019, her parents, all of her siblings Tjamme, Maaike, Dirkje, Henke, Jan, Jaap and their spouses. The family wished to thank the staff at Lynden Manor Memory Care for their care, patience and love for our mom, our grandma, and our great grandma these past 2 years, and to Hospice for these last days of support. Contributions in her name can be made to New Way Ministries or . You are invited to join family and friends for visitation at Gillies Funeral Home on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. Burial will be at Monumenta Cemetery on Tuesday, February 25 at 10:15 a.m. followed by her memorial service at 11 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church in Lynden. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gilllies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

