Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717

On Tuesday, April 21, 2020 Betty passed away peacefully of natural causes, after nearly 100 wonderful years of life! She was born September 5, 1920 in Ashley, ND to Gottlieb and Lydia Wall. She married the love of her life, Art Hendrickson, on February 14, 1948 and devoted the rest of her life to her family. Our “lil Grams” was one of the sweetest, kindest most loving grandma’s in the world. She was a vibrant, spunky, sassy, and beautiful 99 1/2 year old. She had the ability to make every single person that walked through her door feel like they were part of her family. She has always been everyone’s biggest cheerleader. She was the fast pitch team mom for our dad and his buddies, and to her grandkids she was our bowling alley granny. She would always give us money for games and cookies! Everyone always tells us that our grandparents are lucky to have us, but really, we are the lucky ones and we know it. We hit the jackpot! We will always think of you Gram and do our best to make you proud and honor you. We love you so much Gram until we meet again. We know you’ll be watching over us. You will forever be in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her son William in 2007 and siblings Sandy Berry, Louise Manley, Linda Wall and Theodore Wall. She is survived by her loving husband Art, daughter Violet Lambert, granddaughters Tammy Hendrickson-West (Mark), Angela Hendrickson (William), Stephanie Turner (Brenton), and Tiffany Bergerson (Jeremiah), great-grandchildren Kennedy and Brady West, Justin McElroy, Ava and Liam Turner and Dominik, Baylei, Jaxsyn and Jayce Bergerson, great-great-granddaughter Kinley McElroy, daughter-in-law Sheryl Johnson, siblings Marge Root, Katherine Luton and Leroy Wall, and many loving relatives and friends. Betty will be laid to rest in Greenacres Memorial Park in a family service. You may share memories with the family at

