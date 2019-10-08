Anna Marie Menchaca, age 60, was called to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. You are invited to join family and friends for her Memorial service on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 12 noon at Gillies Funeral Home, 202 Front St., Lynden. Visitation will follow from 1 to 4 p.m. also at Gillies Funeral Home with the Graveside service at 4 p.m. at Monumenta Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 8, 2019