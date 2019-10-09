Anna Marie Menchaca, age 60, was called to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. You are invited to join family and friends for visitation on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 9 -12 noon at Gillies Funeral Home followed by her Memorial service at 12 noon followed by Graveside service about 1 p.m. at Monumenta Cemetery, with the Reception at the VFW, 7011 Hannegan Rd., Lynden about 3:15 or so. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 9, 2019