Anna Margretta Carey
Anna Margretta Carey 8/16/1960-5/14/2020 Anna Carey died in Bellingham after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Anna was born in Vestal Center, NY to Douglas and Harriet Carey. In high school, Anna played the euphonium on the Broome County Grenadiers Drum and Bugle Corps, winning national recognition in competitions. She earned her BA from SUNY Albany, followed by her M.Ed. from Bowling Green State University. She worked in the student affairs field at UC Santa Barbara, Chapman College, and Semester at Sea. In 1990, Anna joined Western Washington Univ. becoming Director of New Student Services, with responsibility for the Western Reads Program. Anna married Frank Miyazaki in 1994. After her retirement from WWU in 2015, Frank joined Anna for her second tour of Semester at Sea, visiting 22 countries. In addition to traveling, her passions were gardening, reading, swimming, women's rowing, politics and her beloved book group. Anna should be remembered for her sense of justice, being a true professional, hard worker, a devoted generous and caring friend, a wicked poker player and mentor to her college students. Anna leaves behind husband Frank, dearest friends Mick O'Gorman-Koons and Patricia Blake, brother Timothy, Aunt Debbie and Uncle Larry, and too-many-name friends who mourn her death. There will be a family-only green burial at Moles/Green Acres. A celebration of her life will be later this summer once we can again gather together. In lieu of flowers, Anna has created scholarships in her name for Semester at Sea, Bowling Green University and WWU women's rowing team.

Published in Bellingham Herald on May 29, 2020.
