Anne Marie Pike, age 77, passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020 at her home in Everson, WA surrounded by her loving family. Anne was born in Toppenish, WA to Benjamin and Della Vasquez on August 18 1943. Anne with her family would eventually move north and settle in Lynden, WA. She grew up as the youngest of five sisters, graduated from Lynden High School and soon after would marry and raise her lovely daughters Lori (White) Likkel and Lonna (White) Torchia. July 29, 1977 Anne got remarried to Kenneth Pike and with his three wonderful children (Tammy, Craig, and Tina) and her two daughters would form their new family. In her younger life Ann and Ken enjoyed playing softball and other sports such as being on a bowling team. She was also a hard worker early on in life and that continued where she eventually worked in a general store in Everson for many years. Anne really enjoyed meeting new people and talking with old friends. Anne absolutely loved doing puzzles, traveling to Reno with her sister Elsie and brother-in-law Bill to hit the slot machines. Anne enjoyed any time she had with her sisters (Trina Gomez, Stella Cazares, Elsie Booth and Rita Olivarez) even if it was just drinking coffee and talking about their families. She really treasured any time spent with her family and was always there to support her kids, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She always looked forward to spending holidays with them, attending their birthday parties, school activities and sporting events. She touched so many lives due to her loving, caring, and easy going personality which was so much fun to be around. She had a huge heart and loved unconditionally; she will be deeply missed. Anne was proceeded in death by her parents Benjamin and Della Vasquez her sisters Trina, Stella, Rita and also her nephews Lawrence Menchaca and Johnny Ozuna. Anne is survived by her loving husband Ken Pike of 43 years, their children Lori, Lonna, Tammy Rawls, Craig Pike, Tina Schwartz and her grandchildren (Dallas, Ashley, Dylon, Zakary, Jace, and Nik) and several great grandchildren.



