Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette Truels Pieratt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Annette Truels Pieratt passed away on January 28, 2020. She was born in Brønderslev, Denmark on November 21, 1947 and adopted by Oda and Walther Rasmussen at the age of one. She attended the International People’s College in Helsingør, Denmark, where she studied business administration. This is also where she met her future husband of over fifty years, David Pieratt. The couple moved from Denmark to David’s home state of Washington. During her 20s, Annette traveled to the Austrian Alps with her mother and Alaska with her husband. David and Annette also drove their 1967 Mustang convertible down the coast of California to Disneyland, stopping along the way in the Danish town of Solvang. Besides being fluent in Danish and English, Annette also spoke German and French quite well. The couple raised their children in Leavenworth and later relocated to Bellingham around the time that their daughters both graduated from Western Washington University. Annette loved taking Jazzercise classes in downtown Bellingham, where she made dear friends. Before being diagnosed with Stage 4 esophageal cancer, she routinely completed hour-long workouts five days a week. Annette also enjoyed quilting, knitting, gardening, and cross-country skiing. She loved the Beatles and was an avid reader of mysteries. She appreciated – and lived by – a strong cup of coffee. And she detested cooking. Annette was the kind of person people love to be around; always positive, always quick to provide a compliment. She was, in one word, lovely. Annette is survived by her husband, David Pieratt, and two daughters, Christina (Simeon) Paxman and Anna Fateyev. She also leaves behind five grandchildren whom she deeply loved: Nikolaj (6), Sebastian (6), Simeon (5), Oliver (4), and Greta (2). She will always be treasured and missed.

Annette Truels Pieratt passed away on January 28, 2020. She was born in Brønderslev, Denmark on November 21, 1947 and adopted by Oda and Walther Rasmussen at the age of one. She attended the International People’s College in Helsingør, Denmark, where she studied business administration. This is also where she met her future husband of over fifty years, David Pieratt. The couple moved from Denmark to David’s home state of Washington. During her 20s, Annette traveled to the Austrian Alps with her mother and Alaska with her husband. David and Annette also drove their 1967 Mustang convertible down the coast of California to Disneyland, stopping along the way in the Danish town of Solvang. Besides being fluent in Danish and English, Annette also spoke German and French quite well. The couple raised their children in Leavenworth and later relocated to Bellingham around the time that their daughters both graduated from Western Washington University. Annette loved taking Jazzercise classes in downtown Bellingham, where she made dear friends. Before being diagnosed with Stage 4 esophageal cancer, she routinely completed hour-long workouts five days a week. Annette also enjoyed quilting, knitting, gardening, and cross-country skiing. She loved the Beatles and was an avid reader of mysteries. She appreciated – and lived by – a strong cup of coffee. And she detested cooking. Annette was the kind of person people love to be around; always positive, always quick to provide a compliment. She was, in one word, lovely. Annette is survived by her husband, David Pieratt, and two daughters, Christina (Simeon) Paxman and Anna Fateyev. She also leaves behind five grandchildren whom she deeply loved: Nikolaj (6), Sebastian (6), Simeon (5), Oliver (4), and Greta (2). She will always be treasured and missed. Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close