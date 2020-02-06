Guest Book View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony Marcus Westbrook, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Apostle, Author, Counselor, Speaker, Community Leader and Mentor. Anthony Westbrook was born on March 17, 1961 in Savannah, Georgia to Everett Hunter and Betty Sue Westbrook. He was raised in Springfield, Massachusetts in a faith-based home and was taught to reverence the Lord thy God with all his heart, mind and soul. Anthony was filled with the Holy Spirit at the tender age of 12. Anthony is a graduate of the University of Washington and the A.L. Hardy Academy of Theology and was pursuing his Master’s degree with the hopes of starting an accelerated Doctorate program. Anthony had a great passion for the rehabilitation of people and to reconcile them to God. Apostle Anthony’s life mission was to gather a prosperous harvest for the body of Christ. In 1994, he began fulfilling his call in the ministry by serving as Pastor for many years. Anthony has sent leaders all around the world and has many spiritual sons and daughters that are teaching and preaching the concepts that God has shared with him. He was currently the Pastor of Gathering the Harvest Tabernacle. Anthony is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Sue Westbrook and his sister, Karen (Fields) White. Apostle Anthony Westbrook lived a cherished life of 58 years and leaves behind his father Everett Hunter, his siblings Steve and Treasure, his beloved wife Christina R. Westbrook of whom he spent the last two decades with, his two daughters Ikea Marie and Ariana Barthlow (Cody), and his six sons Chepren, Ephraim, Josiah, Zion, Israel, and Isaac; his three grandchildren D’Andre, Zayden and Donnell; his god-daughter Ajanae, the Gathering the Harvest Tabernacle family where he pastored for 12 years, and a host of extended family members and friends. Anthony was a perfect example of a representative of God while here on earth with his kind, loving and serving spirit. Our hearts are heavy, but we celebrate the life he lived and look forward to watching his children carry out the spiritual inheritance and legacy of loving others and expanding the Kingdom of Heaven. A Celebration of Apostle Anthony’s life will be held at Westford Funeral Home on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11am. You may share memories with the family at

