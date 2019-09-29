Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony R. (Tony) Christie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony Christie, age 27, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 21, 2019. He will be dearly missed by the large family and many friends he leaves behind. Anthony was a funny, sentimental, and passionate young man. He was adventurous and fearless, and a little wild and crazy at times. Anthony loved spending time with his many friends, particularly his best friend Gerry Ibarra. He’ll always be remembered for his incredible love of music, and his talent for composing new, creative works. He was quite the practical joker; during high school he was particularly fond of using his snare drum as an “alarm clock” to wake up his sisters. Anthony absolutely loved the outdoors, whether he was fishing or having Nerf gun fights with his son, enjoying backyard movie nights, vacationing and boating at Lake Chelan, riding dirt bikes, playing basketball, camping, exploring new trails, or just relaxing by a beach bonfire. He also loved taking his son to the arcade and Chuck E. Cheese’s, visiting amusement parks, drawing, experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen, playing board games and card games, and playing video games with his sister and brother-in-law. Anthony attended Ferndale High School and Bellingham Technical College, where he became a certified welder. Anthony is predeceased by his father Jason Reeves and Jason’s father Ralph Villalobos. He is survived by his mother Trina (Bret) Christie, stepfather Rick (Jen) Bonkoski, his son Chance Christie, sisters Kody (Joe) Scarpete, Nicole (DJ) Simons, Jessica Reeves, and Jennifer Reeves, brothers David Bonkoski, Jeremy Reeves, and stepbrother Chase Randmel, and grandfather Gary (Iris) Christie, along with many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday Oct. 5, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Northwood Hall (3240 Northwest Ave. Bellingham, WA). To share your memories of Anthony please visit

Anthony Christie, age 27, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 21, 2019. He will be dearly missed by the large family and many friends he leaves behind. Anthony was a funny, sentimental, and passionate young man. He was adventurous and fearless, and a little wild and crazy at times. Anthony loved spending time with his many friends, particularly his best friend Gerry Ibarra. He’ll always be remembered for his incredible love of music, and his talent for composing new, creative works. He was quite the practical joker; during high school he was particularly fond of using his snare drum as an “alarm clock” to wake up his sisters. Anthony absolutely loved the outdoors, whether he was fishing or having Nerf gun fights with his son, enjoying backyard movie nights, vacationing and boating at Lake Chelan, riding dirt bikes, playing basketball, camping, exploring new trails, or just relaxing by a beach bonfire. He also loved taking his son to the arcade and Chuck E. Cheese’s, visiting amusement parks, drawing, experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen, playing board games and card games, and playing video games with his sister and brother-in-law. Anthony attended Ferndale High School and Bellingham Technical College, where he became a certified welder. Anthony is predeceased by his father Jason Reeves and Jason’s father Ralph Villalobos. He is survived by his mother Trina (Bret) Christie, stepfather Rick (Jen) Bonkoski, his son Chance Christie, sisters Kody (Joe) Scarpete, Nicole (DJ) Simons, Jessica Reeves, and Jennifer Reeves, brothers David Bonkoski, Jeremy Reeves, and stepbrother Chase Randmel, and grandfather Gary (Iris) Christie, along with many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday Oct. 5, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Northwood Hall (3240 Northwest Ave. Bellingham, WA). To share your memories of Anthony please visit molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close