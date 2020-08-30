1/1
Bro Anton Berg
It is with great sorrow I share the death of my beloved son, Bro Anton Berg, with you. He had struggled with mental health issues for some time, the pain that came with it became unbearable and took him away. Bro grew up in Bellingham attending Lowell, Fairhaven, and Sehome schools with summers spent sailing and camping in the PNW. He was a great sailor starting as a young boy until a helmsman in his teen years. His dad said he had an innate skill for sailing. He furthered his education at WCC and the U of W for Construction Management. In this field he found the right niche for his eye for detail, communication skills and charisma. His kindness and sensitivity made him do well as "I enjoy learning, digesting, and teaching new information." People that he worked and shared time with spoke about how much they enjoyed and learned from him. "Lana",his 2005 Suburu was his hobby and disc golf his sport. His real passion was reading and books. He wrote, "By definition, I am a book addict, a bibliophile of deranged proportions." He had a gift of writing with a sometimes wry sense of humor. Bro was the son of Penny and the late Don Berg. He leaves his sister, Britt, and his beloved son, Marlowe. Peace, my son. A gathering for remembrance will be held in the fall. You may share your memories of Bro at www.westfordfuneralhome.com

Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
