Argero “Jeri” Manos Graham, 87, went to be with Jesus on April 16, 2019, while at her home in Bellingham. Jeri graduated from Bellingham High School in 1949, then married Burton Graham in 1951, and following his return from the Korean War in 1953, they made their home in Bellingham. She was a dedicated homemaker and mother, who served her family, church, and community. She was preceded in death by brothers, Pete Manos and Andy Manos. She is survived by her husband, Burton Graham; brother, John Manos; daughter Teri Shellhamer (Bruce), daughter Linda Young (John), son Tom Graham (Jan); and nieces and nephews. She has 6 married grandchildren: Nicole Albers (David), Morgan Shellhamer (Danielle), Tony Young (Michelle), Alyssa Baker (Casey), Eric Graham (Alyssa), and Joel Graham (Rachel); and 5 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Northlake Community Church on Saturday, May 4, at 2 p.m. Please visit

Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 28, 2019

